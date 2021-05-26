St. John the Evangelist Rosary Altar Christian Mothers Society of Latrobe will meet 6:15 p.m. Thursday, May 27.
“If weather permits, we will meet at Mary’s Garden (bring a lawn chair), otherwise the meeting will be at the usual place - the parish cafeteria, according to Charlotte Grejtak, RACM president.
* * *
Email items for Events of Area Interest to Lifestyles Editor Louise Fritz at lb.society@verizon.net. Please include who, what, when and where.
