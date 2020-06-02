Holy Family offering
takeout meal June 4
Holy Family Catholic Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, will offer another takeout dinner on Thursday, June 4.
The meal includes ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, roll and cookies.
Pickup begins at 5 p.m. and will last until 100 meals have been served. Pickup locations will be along Ligonier Street in front of the church.
* * *
Penn State Extension diary days this month
The Penn State Extension dairy team is offering an online opportunity for young people to learn the science of modern dairy farming during the Youth Dairy Days webinar series.
The webinars will take place in substitution of the annual in-person events.
Designed for youth of all ages, each Dairy Day webinar will be held from 11 a.m. to noon and will feature lessons about real life dairy challenges as well as tools that can be implemented on farm to help with profitability and productivity. Participants will have the ability to ask questions during our live presentation.
The webinar schedule includes: June 12, Embryo Formation; June 15, Animal Identification, and June 16, Biosecurity and Animal Health.
Participation in each webinar is free, but pre-registration is required. Registration closes at 11:59 p.m. June 11.
To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/youth-dairy-day-webinar or call 1-877-345-0691.
* * *
JSO youth orchestra auditions slated
The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra announced that the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra will hold live auditions over Zoom on June 8-9 for the 2020-21 season.
Each audition will consist of short excerpts from the solo repertoire of the student’s chosen instrument (their choice), a small number of orchestral excerpts found online, and sight-reading.
To sign up, and to read the complete audition information, visit:
http://www.johnstownsymphony.org/youth-orchestra-audition-information online.
Of special interest in the 2020-21 season is a collaboration with the IUP Symphony Orchestra where the group performs Mark O’Connor’s Improvised Violin Concerto with the composer as the soloist.
Auditions are open to those who play orchestral instruments: violin, viola, cello, string bass, flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, French horn, trumpet, trombone, tuba, percussion, harp, and piano.
There is no audition fee, and no payment will be due to join the JSYO until the first rehearsal date is announced.
* * *
Bolivar community yard sales set June 20
Bolivar community yard sales will be held starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 20. The sales will continue into the afternoon.
Numerous yard sales will be held throughout the borough, and table spaces will be available at the Bolivar Fire Station.
To reserve a spot, contact Heidi or John Speidel at 724-676-4714.
Refreshments will also be available at the fire station.
* * *
