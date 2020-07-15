19 Oak Street of Latrobe, also known as St. Stephen’s AME Church, will hold a bake sale, yard sale and spaghetti lunch from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18.
Event organizers said the yard sale “will have new treasures for everyone.” Gently used clothing will be available to purchase, along with books, Vera Bradley purses, costume jewelry and 1940s magazines.
Baked goods will also be available for purchase. The spaghetti lunch will cost $1 each and is takeout only. For delivery, call 724-797-8030.
Social distancing will be observed.
* * *
“Beavers: The Director’s Cut” will run through July 26 at Carnegie Science Center’s Rangos Giant Cinema, Pittsburgh.
Additionally, a showing of “Humpback Whales” can be viewed daily beginning July 27. The film, narrated by Golden Globe nominee Ewan McGregor and presented globally by Pacific Life, is described as “immersive ocean adventure that invites audiences to dive head-first into the mysterious realm of these 55-foot, 50-ton aquatic mammals.”
“National Parks Adventure,” will be shown daily July 27. The film was filmed in more than 30 national parks across the country, including Yellowstone, Glacier National Park and Yosemite.
For the safety of guests, seating is limited to a maximum of 24 people per show.
Tickets may be purchased online at the newly lowered educational film ticket price of $6 for Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh members and $7 for non-members. For families looking to have a stay-at-home movie night, a variety of documentaries are available to rent online now.
* * *
Sage’s Army will hold free hepatitis C and rapid HIV testing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 31 at the organization’s Greensburg location, 6044 Lincoln Highway, Suite 400, Greensburg.
Temperature checks will be conducted, while masks will be required upon entry.
For more details, call 724-467-1922.
* * *
Penn State Extension is offering a new online course, Sheep Management and Production, for individuals getting started in the sheep business and current producers who want to improve their operation.
Raising sheep is a rewarding, yet also challenging enterprise. Producers must provide the best care for their sheep while making sound business decisions to ensure that the operation is profitable. In this course, participants will learn the basics of sheep production and how to manage an operation, including breeds and selection, nutrition, health problems, grazing, and marketing.
Topics in this course include:
- Understanding the basics of sheep production;
- Selecting the type of sheep to best meet your needs;
- Identifying how to feed to meet the nutritional needs of sheep;
- Understanding the reproductive process and implementing appropriate management strategies;
- Identifying the health needs and issues of sheep and utilizing ways to correct health problems;
- Describing effective ways to market your sheep and products;
- Handling financial issues related to sheep production;
- Participants will earn a certificate of completion upon passing the course.
For the month of July, this course will be offered at a 50% discounted rate. To learn more and register, visit the Penn State Extension website.
* * *
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1 Schenley Drive, Pittsburgh, has announce extended hours of daily operation. The conservatory is now open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, allowing guests to enjoy the serene beauty of “Summer Flower Show: Back in Bloom” all day and into the evening as the sun begins to set. Café Phipps and The Shop at Phipps will also be operating for extended hours.
Organizers said the new show that “celebrates the essence of why Pittsburghers have cherished Phipps for over 125 years. Connect to nature through beautiful horticultural displays and serene spaces. A stroll through glasshouse rooms overflowing with lush greenery, colorful blooms and trickling fountains is sure to provide a moment of peace at a time when it is needed more than ever.”
In order to ensure the health and safety of all guests and staff, coronavirus-related safety protocols must be followed and tickets must be reserved in advance at phipps.conservatory.org/Tickets. Tickets for members are free, but must be reserved in advance.
For more information, visit phipps.conservatory.org.
* * *
