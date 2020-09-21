Stage Right to hold drive-thru viewing
Stage Right will open its 2020 professional season on Friday, Sept. 25, and Saturday, Sept. 26, with a performance of the musical “Legally Blonde.”
However, because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, this year’s stage debut will have a different look: While the musical will be performed on stage at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg, the audience will sit and watch a live feed of the show at Evergreen Drive-in in Mount Pleasant.
Start time is 8 p.m. on both nights. For tickets, call the Palace box office at 724-836-8000. Tickets will also be available at the drive-in gate.
* * *
‘Nutcracker’ auditions set next month
Auditions are slated for dancers for a performance of the “Nutcracker” as presented at the Andrew Carnegie Music Hall in Carnegie.
Dancers starting at age 5, boys and girls, are invited to attend the audition on Oct. 3. Ages 5 to 12 years old will be seen at 2 p.m. and ages 13 and up at 3 p.m. The auditions will take place at the new studios of the Carnegie Performing Arts Center, 500 Chestnut St., Carnegie.
For more information, call the school at 412-279-8887, email info@carnegieperformingartscenter.com or access the website at www.carnegieperformingartscenter.com.
* * *
