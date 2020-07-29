No-cost diapers, free meals for kids offered
The Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank will be providing no-cost diapers and free breakfast and lunch for children in one stop on Friday, July 31, at Robindale Energy, corner of Ligonier Street and Minehan Avenue, Latrobe.
Food will be available from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday and Friday through Aug. 21. The diaper bank is being offered only on Friday; drive up or walk up is available.
Those who would like diapers are asked to email sizes to westmoreland@wpadiaperbank.org
For additional details, visit fb.me/summerfoodlatrobe
* * *
WSO ‘Live on the Lawn’ show July 31
The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra (WSO) will present “Live on the Lawn” at 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, on the grounds of the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road, Greensburg.
The event features the WSO String Quartet including violinists Dena Miller and Samantha Nelson along with Sarah Ferrell (cello) and Sasha Shapiro (viola).
The event is free but a $10 donation is suggested.
Guests are limited to 250 and must pre-register for the event.
Attendees are asked to bring chairs, masks and not pets or outside food allowed.
Guidelines and registration information are available at westmorelandsymphony.org
* * *
PS Extension to hold energy webinar
The Penn State Extension energy team is offering an online opportunity for Pennsylvania residents to learn more about the future of solar energy in Pennsylvania in an upcoming live webinar, Solar Energy Development in Pennsylvania: What’s Currently Happening and What’s Expected.
This webinar will take place from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 5. It is free to all participants.
Denise Brinley, executive director at the Pennsylvania Governor’s Office of Energy, will discuss utility scale solar development in the Commonwealth. She will highlight details of DEP’s solar programs and associated funding as well as explain the solar initiatives in the Governor’s office. Also, the webinar will cover solar energy-oriented legislation currently pending in Harrisburg, and solar trends across the state.
To learn more or register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/solar-energy-development-in-pennsylvania-whats-currently-happening-and-whats-expected or call 1-877-345-0691.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.