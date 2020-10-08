Derry Lions Club will conduct a food drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, in the beach parking lot at Keystone State Park, Derry Township.
Donated food will be given to the Westmoreland County Food Bank. Suggested items to donate include these food items: canned tuna, chicken or salmon, canned fruits and vegetables, canned meals (stew and ravioli), peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, cereal, boxed meals (Hamburger Helper), and these non-food items: body soap, shampoo, toilet tissue, toothpaste, diapers, paper towels, deodorant, feminine products, and laundry and dish detergent.
All donated items must be non-perishable and have an original manufacturer’s label. If the label of an item is missing, the food bank will not be able to redistribute the item. All items must also be free from obvious defect or contamination, which could include “popped tops” on cans, bloated cans, mold or rust on cans, bottles and more.
The Lions Club cannot accept the following items: homemade goods or home-canned goods, any item that has been opened or the seal is broken, pesticides/herbicides, toxic chemicals such as motor oil or oven cleaners, prescription drugs and alcoholic beverages. When boxing, please separate soaps from food products.
The project is part of the club’s road cleanup and regular meeting. All are welcome.
Mary Stauffer, president of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 in Pipetown, Unity Township, announced that an American Legion Post 982 auxiliary fish fry will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the post, 158 American Legion Road.
Fish dinners include a huge 11-ounce fish sandwich, fries and cole slaw for $10 (no substitutions). Fish sandwich only is $8. Sides can be purchased separately and include homemade haluski, hush puppies, pierogies, crab cakes, and peel and eat shrimp.
Services available include eat-in, takeout and curb-side. Pre-orders can be made from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, and during the fish fry on Friday, Oct. 9, by calling the American Legion at 724-423-9284.
A Rosary Rally will be held starting at noon Saturday, Oct. 10, at James H. Rogers Memorial Park, located on the corner of Main and Jefferson streets, Latrobe.
Guests are invited to join in praying for our nation and world peace. The event will follow CDC guidelines; please wear a mask.
The event is sponsored by the Holy Family Rosary Society. For more details, contact Catherine Barger at 724-539-3302.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary, 204 Spring St., Latrobe, will hold its monthly meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at the post.
Call if you are planning on attending so that arrangements for social distancing can be made. Call the post at 724-537-6480 or Kristy Murphy at 724-640-8927 and leave a message.
Masks are required for your safety and the safety of others. The auxiliary notes that if you “want to help our veterans, consider joining the auxiliary. (We’re) always looking for new members.”
The next meeting of the Knights of Columbus Daniel P. Nolan Council No. 940 will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at the council home in Loyalhanna. All members are urged to attend and participate. Refreshments will be served after the meeting. All COVID-19 rules will be in effect.
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
