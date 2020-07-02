Yoga in the Park slated
Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation is offering its first Yoga in the Park classes from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays between July 9 and Aug. 13. Classes will be held at Legion-Keener Park in Latrobe (in front of the bandshell).
Event organizers said “everyone could use a little de-stressing this summer. Take advantage of this opportunity to get outside, enjoy nature and cultivate calmness. Please bring a mat and water bottle.”
The class is for ages 16-plus. The class instructor is Rebecca Day (RYT 200, MS Exercise Science, instructor Satya Yoga).
The class fee is $30, $35 or $40. Registration is available online at www.latroberecreation.org.
* * *
YWCA Thrift Shop sale set
YWCA Thrift Shop, 221 S. Maple Ave., Greensburg, will hold a half-price sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday July 11-17. Additionally, the shop will hold a $3 bag sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 18.
* * *
‘Beavers’ film playing at CSC
“Beavers: The Director’s Cut” is now playing at Carnegie Science Center’s Rangos Giant Cinema, Pittsburgh. The center reopened to the public late last month.
Originally released in 1988, the film highlights the wetland environments shaped by the beaver help reduce major flood events and maintain biodiversity. Although its natural habitat continues to be eroded worldwide, in recent decades, beavers have been reintroduced to a number of regions across the Eurasian continent in efforts to help restore and maintain wetland habitat.
Tickets may be purchased online at the newly-lowered educational film ticket price of $6 for Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh members and $7 for non-members.
* * *
Virtual Zoom concert July 9
Rangos Giant Cinema in the Carnegie Science Center will host pianist Tom Roberts for a night of live music and silent films via Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9.
Roberts’ original scores will be performed live against two Charlie Chaplin’s films — “Kid Auto Races at Venice” (1914) and “The Pawnshop” (1916).
Roberts has composed scores for films by Harry Langdon, Eddie Cantor and Gloria Swanson for The Andy Warhol Museum. Roberts also has composed and performed the scores for the “Nebby” series by beloved Pittsburgh documentarian Rick Sebak.
Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh members may enjoy the event for free by registering online, while non-members may purchase tickets for $7 on The Rangos Giant Cinema website.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
