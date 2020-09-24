Diamond Theatre to host talent show
The Diamond Theatre of Ligonier will be hosting a talent show on Oct. 10 for any amateur wannabe with a gift to entertain. All ages are welcome, as is any family-appropriate talent.
One person or group will be crowned the winner of the first Diamond Theatre Talent Show. The winner, to be voted by the audience, will take home the Diamond trophy along with a cash prize.
Those interested in taking part in the talent show must sign up by Wednesday, Sept. 30. For an entry form or any questions, email diamondtheatre@hotmail.com
* * *
