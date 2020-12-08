The Penn State Extension Master Watershed Steward Program in Westmoreland, Indiana and Armstrong counties will be training a new class of volunteers this spring.
The program, which serves as a model for counties across the state, provides 40 hours of water and natural resource training for citizens.
After training, volunteers can engage in several projects in the region to help protect streams, rivers and wildlife habitat. Examples include designing and installing demonstration rain gardens or streamside plantings and organizing educational workshops that address topics such as backyard conservation or homeowner stormwater management.
The new training program will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays starting March 3, 2021, and continuing through June 2. Sessions will be held online via Zoom webinars. The curriculum also features three field trips.
For more information about the Master Watershed Steward Program, costs and volunteer commitment, or to request an application for the 2021 training program, contact Justin Mansberger at 724-858-4213 or jxm5608@psu.edu.
Additional information can be found online by visiting extension.psu.edu/westmoreland-county and clicking on “Master Watershed Steward Program” under the “related” section.
* * *
The Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, 210 W. Main St., Ligonier Borough, will show performances of “Christmas Eve Diner Dilemma” at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 12-13.
“Let us take you on a stroll down memory lane with a funny and heartwarming tale set in the ‘50s,” according to the show’s description. “You’ll get to see Ebenezer Scrooge, Laverne, Shirley, ChaChi and even Mr. Sandman! With a live band playing some of your favorite ‘50s tunes, why would you be anywhere else? Diamond Theatre is the place to be!”
Tickets will be for sale at the door 30 minutes prior to each show, according to the Diamond Theatre Facebook page.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced its office hours this week during Holly Days through Friday, Dec. 11.
The office will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Dec. 8, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.
* * *
The Veterans Of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary of Latrobe, will hold its monthly meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at the post, located at 204 Spring St., Latrobe.
Those planning on attending are asked to call either Kristy Murphy at 724-640-3927 or the VFW post at 724-537-6480. If no one answers, leave a message so social distancing can be arranged. Masks are required for everyone’s safety.
Dues are now due for 2021.
“The auxiliary is always looking for new members. Start the new year by joining the auxiliary to help our veterans,” spokesperson Linda Butler said. “To join the auxiliary, you must be 16 years of age or older, a spouse, child, grandchild, sibling or parent of a veteran of a foreign war (male or female). If interested, please call the numbers above and someone will get back to you. Transfers are also welcome.
“We wish everyone a safe Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and a very Happy New Year. We love our veterans.”
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.