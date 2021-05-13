A rosary rally will be held at noon Saturday, May 15, at James H. Rogers Memorial Park, located on the corner of Main and Jefferson streets, Latrobe.
The public is invited to join in honoring our Lady of Fatima and praying for our nation and world peace.
The event will follow CDC guidelines; please wear a mask.
The event is sponsored by the Holy Family Rosary Society in conjunction with America Needs Fatima. For more information, call 724-539-3302.
Yellow Creek State Park, Route 259 Penn Run, will host a spring wildflower walk from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15. Park officials asks participants to meet at the park office.
The walk will feature Master Naturalist Coordinator Melissa Reckner of Penguin Court, Brandywine Conservancy. Walkers are asked to wear hiking shoes, long pants, and bring water for adults, teens and school age children, ages 8 and up.
Pre-register online by Friday, May 14, by visiting https://events.dcnr.pa.gov.
The Westsylvania Jazz and Blues Festival will be held May 29 in downtown Indiana. Admission is free.
A full day’s worth of jazz and blues, ranging from student performances to jazz headliner the Firm Roots, will be held between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. the day of the event.
Precautions will include adhering to the latest CDC guidelines regarding masking and social distancing. To provide room for attendees to spread out, the festival plans to relocate to Philadelphia Street from its usual home in IRMC Park. The event will stretch from the 700 block to the 900 block.
Anyone requiring a seat during the festival is asked to bring their own chairs. Seating will not be provided to limit high-touch surfaces. Attendees 21 and older may responsibly enjoy alcoholic beverages within the confines of the festival. Beer will be available to purchase on site from sponsors Levity Brewing Company and Noble Stein Brewing Company.
The music will continue at after-hours shows around town with venues and details to be announced.
For the full lineup and more details, visit WestsylvaniaJazzAndBlues.org.
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
