Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St., Latrobe, will hold a trash and treasure sale from 8 to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 8. A bag sale is slated from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Beverages and pepperoni rolls ($2 each) will be available for purchase. Attendees are asked to please wear a mask.
* * *
The Penn State Extension energy team is offering an online opportunity for Pennsylvania residents to learn more about solar energy and land use planning in an upcoming live webinar, Solar Energy and Land Use: Designing a Sustainable Outcome.
This webinar will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12. It is free to all participants.
Topics that will be covered in this webinar include solar energy and land use planning, local taxes on solar, potential effects on neighbors and community, and comparative analysis of different energy sources on land and community.
Dr. Sarah Mills, senior project manager at the Center for Local, State, and Urban Policy at the University of Michigan, will be the guest speaker.
To learn more or register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/solar-energy-and-land-use-designing-a-sustainable-outcome or call 1-877-345-0691.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.