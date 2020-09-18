Latrobe Co. 2 selling hoagies Sept. 19
Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Hook and Ladder Co. 2 spokesman Bill Yuhaniak said the department will sell its homemade hoagies starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Central fire station and at around 8:30 a.m. at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center.
The fire department is also selling its new scratch-off/cash tickets. They are available for $10 for a chance to win $1,500 in cash and a roll each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-off tickets; this ticket goes off on Sept. 30. Tickets are available by contacting any Company 2 member, by stopping at the Central fire station at 1 Main St., by calling 724-537-9411 or by visiting these locations in the area: Custom Computer Systems, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center and S & H Electric.
Along with fundraising efforts, he added that the department continues to offer online tickets (sure tips) in which it raffles off various items, such as food/drink certificates, cash and other items.
To help support these efforts, like and follow the “Latrobe Fire Hook and Ladder Company No. 2” Facebook page.
* * *
Free reception at Main Exhibit Gallery set
A reception blending writing and art will be held at Main Exhibit Gallery in Ligonier from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. Admission is free and open to the public.
Local writers will present original short compositions that connect their writing to the art in the “Homegrown Memories” Show. Writing will include prose, narratives, poetry and original music and songs.
Participating writers will include Stacy Dipasquale, Tay Ankney, Mary Ellen Raneri, Jeffrey Kuhns, Kristin Kuhns, Lori DiRinaldo, Jeffrey Donato, Stacey Pydynkowski, Gloria Gonzalez, Bill Ankney, Andrea Schneider, Derek Woods and Greta Cramer.
Event organizers said “creative writing, art, snacks, libations, and a great evening of camaraderie is sure to please. Please try to stop by and enjoy this blend of writing and art.”
* * *
Rosary rally to support police set Sept. 19
The Holy Family Rosary Society of Latrobe will hold a public square rosary rally for the “safety of our police officers, all first responders and our nation” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at James H. Rogers Memorial Park, on the corner of Jefferson and Main streets, Latrobe.
The rally will be in honor of Max Fontaine, a former Latrobe police officer and brother of Catherine Barger, spokesperson for the event.
Those at the event will be following safety guidelines; please wear a mask. For more details, contact Catherine at 724-539-3302.
* * *
PSU webinar on charcuterie boards set
Those interested in learning how to create a charcuterie board are invited to take part in a Penn State Extension webinar planned for Oct. 1.
“Let’s Cook Charcuterie Boards” will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. This webinar is the newest addition to the “Let’s Cook with Penn State Extension” cooking class series.
“Let’s Cook Charcuterie Boards” will teach participants the basic steps to create a charcuterie plate for entertaining family and friends. A live demonstration of fall-themed charcuterie boards will be featured. Participants are encouraged to create along with the webinar; an ingredient list will be included with registration.
For pricing and to register, visit extension.psu.edu/lets-cook-charcuterie-boards or call 877-345-0691.
* * *
