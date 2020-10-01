WCCC sets tuition rate for CHS students
Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) announced a new tuition rate for all college in high school students in Indiana County.
Westmoreland is able to offer College in High School (CHS) credit for all Indiana County high school students for $60 per credit. In previous years, Indiana County high school students paid $120 per credit when they completed college level classes taught by teachers in their high school.
“We are so pleased to bring this savings to our students in Indiana County,” said Tuesday Stanley, president, Westmoreland County Community College. “We are focused on giving students a jump on their college degree and the College in High School program provides this.”
Three Indiana County schools currently participate in the program. The participating schools include, Indiana Area High School, United High School and Apollo-Ridge High School. “Westmoreland is working with these schools and we hope to include other high schools in the county in the months ahead.”
“Today’s announcement is a huge gain for our county students to be able to not only be a participant as a student in higher education, but Westmoreland has afforded the students of Indiana County the opportunity to take advantage of their future careers. We as Indiana County commissioners are very proud to be a part of this,” said Indiana County Commissione Chair Michael Keith.
Westmoreland made the announcement prior to the annual Advisory Committee meeting for the Westmoreland – Indiana County Center.
* * *
Cal U Winter College to begin Oct. 5
Registration for California University of Pennsylvania’s five-week Winter College begins Monday, Oct. 5.
Students who attend any college or university may register for the online classes.
The winter session at Cal U runs from Dec. 14 through Jan. 15, between the fall and spring semesters.
This year’s Winter College offers 27 undergraduate and 24 graduate courses. Online registration and a complete course list are available at calu.edu/winter-college, along with information about tuition and fees, financial aid, library services and technology support.
“Because Winter College courses are 100% online, they are especially convenient for students who may be busy with work or family obligations between the fall and spring semesters,” said Dr. Daniel Engstrom, Cal U’s interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs.
* * *
LV Chamber phone, internet service back up
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced that its phone and internet service is up and running, while it is in the process of resuming Diamond Cam service.
* * *
