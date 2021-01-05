Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens reopened to the public on Monday, Jan. 4, and is extending the length of Winter Flower Show: Home for the Holidays through Sunday, Jan. 10.
Flower show hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Tickets must be reserved in advanced. For more information and to reserve tickets, visit www.phipps.conservatory.org/Tickets.
Guests can still enjoy the beauty of Phipps displays all from the comfort of home with the Winter Flower Show Virtual Video Tour. This includes a 25-minute video walkthrough of every room in this year’s spectacular show accompanied by festive background music. Buy or rent at phipps.conservatory.org/VirtualTour.
* * *
Museum to remain closed
Out of an abundance of caution, the Westmoreland Museum of American Art is extending the temporary closure of the museum to the public through the beginning of February.
The museum will reopen to the public on Sunday, Feb. 7, and will host a museum members preview day for the new featured exhibition Pattern Makers on Saturday, Feb. 6. For the most up to date information on the museum’s temporary public closure, please visit thewestmoreland.org/Covid-19.
On Sunday, Feb. 7, the museum’s operating hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday will resume, and advance registration will be required for admission. Admission is free.
The museum will continue to present a full slate of virtual public programming, including art classes for children and adults, artist talks, a film series program, and the Kinselland Radio event with Artist-in-Residency program artists Anqwenique and DS Kinsel from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12.
For a full list of events and programs as well as virtual offerings, visit www.thewestmoreland.org.
Additionally, the museum’s outdoor Winter Lights display will remain open for the public from dusk to 10 p.m., and guests may visit the Museum Shop online by clicking on the “Shop” button found at the bottom of each page on the website.
* * *
