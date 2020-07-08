Holy Family to offer
free takeout dinner
Holy Family Catholic Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, will offer a free takeout dinner on Thursday, July 9.
The meal will include beef stew, polenta, a roll and cookies. Pickup begins at 5 p.m. and lasts until 100 meals have been served.
Pickup will be located along Ligonier Street in front of the church.
* * *
PSE to hold online Quickbooks course
Penn State Extension is offering a new online course, Using QuickBooks to Manage Your Farm Business, for farm owners and other employees to learn basic accounting principles as well as using the QuickBooks business software.
The course covers a wide array of agricultural financial principles that can assist in setting up and maintaining financial records. These topics include creating a Chart of Accounts; using Customer and Vendor Centers; managing assets and loans; and assembling basic reports like cash flow statements, balance sheets, and income statements.
Participants will earn a certificate of completion upon passing the course.
For the month of July, this course will be offered at a 50% discounted rate. To learn more and register, visit the Penn State Extension website.
* * *
