Diamond Theatre of Ligonier plans to hold auditions this month for its upcoming original production of “A Hirø’s Tale.”
Auditions will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. May 7-8. Rehearsals will begin soon after the auditions and will take place Mondays and Wednesdays.
Show dates are slated from July 23-25.
After writing and directing a successful musical by himself at the age of 15, Lanigan McCulty, now 16, has teamed up with Cletus McConville to write their first play together.
“A Hirø’s Tale” is described as “an action-packed medieval drama, featuring royals in a tangled tale of love, passion, hatred, revenge and murder.”
Those who audition will learn stage combat and sword-fighting techniques for this action-packed play. No experience is needed to audition and ages 10 to 110 are encouraged to audition.
St. James Parish, New Alexandria, will host an outdoor craft and vendor show on the church grounds from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15.
There will be food on grounds along with a Chinese auction.
Contact Angel Gillott at 724-787-2240 or email angelgillott2@gmail.com to register and obtain vendor information.
Masks are required and all COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed at the event.
The Chestnut Ridge Historical Society will welcome Duaine Fuoss as speaker for the 7 p.m. May 18 meeting at the Cook Township Community Center, 1698 Route 711, Stahlstown.
At the age of 6, Fuoss found what was later determined to be a side-notched spear point used by Native Americans living in this area roughly 3,000 years ago. In the mid-1960s, a teenaged Fuoss had conducted enough research to begin uncovering area sites where tribes, including the Iroquois, Shawnee and Monongahela, periodically dwelled and hunted. Called “Meadow Walker” by the Lakota Sioux, he has to date located more than 50 Native American sites from Kecksburg in Westmoreland County to Broadford in Fayette County.
The public is welcome to attend this free event. Masks and social distancing are required.
The Holy Name Society of Holy Family Catholic Church in Latrobe is sponsoring a pre-order takeout meatloaf dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. May 22 in the church social hall.
Dinner includes mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, bread and dessert. Cost is $9 for an adult dinner and $4 for a children’s dinner.
Proceeds will benefit the church restoration.
To place a pre-order, call 724-989-7671 and leave your name, number of dinners and your planned pickup time.
