The Auxiliary of the Veterans Of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza, Post 3414, Latrobe, will hold a meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at the post home, 204 Spring Street, Latrobe.
Spokesperson Linda Butler added that “if you are planning on attending, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that you call either Kristy at 724-640-3927 or the post at 724-537-6480 and leave a message so that the hall can be prepared for social distancing.” She noted that masks are required.
Latrobe Art Center, 819 Ligonier St., Latrobe, is holding Art 101 classes for middle school/junior high school students from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays on Sept. 16, 23 and 30, and Oct. 7, 14 and 21.
The class is for grades 6 to 9 (ages 12-14) and the instructor is Sharon Coons. Cost is $15 per single class and $75 for all six classes. A discount is available for Latrobe Art Center members.
The art center said the classes are “designed to introduce students to two and three dimensional art projects that focus on basic drawing skills and satisfying the creative and energetic mind of the more serious art student.
“Various art styles such as optical art, mobile creation, and sculpture will be explored, along with getting familiar with artists such as Alexander Calder, M.C. Esher, Victor Vasarely, and Bridget Riley being presented. Students will also have the ability to experiment with a variety of media. (The class) is recommended for homeschool students looking to fulfill an art requirement.”
The art center said all class sizes are limited to no more than eight children, and safety guidelines will be met by its staff. All in-person students must wear masks and sign a COVID-19 waiver.
A Pray America prayer vigil will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the Westmoreland County Courthouse Courtyard, 2 North Main St., Greensburg.
For more information, email mcrousey@gmail.com. All participants are asked to follow current coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines.
Women’s Business Network (WBN), an award-winning business association that supports the success and growth of women in business, will hold meetings this month.
The organization said all professional women are welcome to attend as a guest at the meetings for no charge.
All meetings are being held virtually until further notice; check with the local chapter representative for more details.
The Greensburg chapter meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The next meeting is Sept. 23. For more details, call chapter representative Kathy Ribnisky at 724-875-6216.
The Laurel Highlands chapter meets on the first and third Thursday of each month from 8 to 9:45 a.m. The next meeting is Sept. 17. For more information, call chapter representative Rita Graham at 724-963-5683.
At both the Laurel Highlands and Greensburg meetings, each member will receive a 30-second commercial to discuss their business, with one member presenting a spotlight on their business, and one presenting a table topic on a subject of value to the membership.
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
