The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra (WSO) will present Home for the Holidays at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19. The digital concert will be livestreamed from the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
The WSO will perform holiday classics, including “Joy to the World,” “The First Noel,” “Deck the Halls” and popular tunes including Christmas Time is Here from the 1965 program “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” and Mel Torme’s The Christmas Song, as well as Anderson’s Sleigh Ride and Ralph Vaughn Williams’ Fantasia on Christmas Carols. In addition, the concert will feature performances by the WSO Brass Quintet throughout the evening.
“We had a great response to our very first digital concert in October and reached viewers in 13 states and four countries,” said Endicott Reindl, executive director. “We look forward to presenting Home for the Holidays, a popular community tradition since 2009. Unlike many other presentations, the WSO performs live so the audience’s experience is as close to being in the theater as possible, and with the addition of the brass quintet it makes for a very exciting evening.”Artistic Director Daniel Meyer will conduct the evening’s performance. He is director of orchestral activities at Duquesne University, music director of the Erie Philharmonic and director of the Lakeside Symphony Orchestra.
Concert links may be purchased for $35 use promo code merry15 to save $15, and three to four concert subscription packages are also available by calling the WSO office at 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org.
* * *
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg will continue its Pioneers of African American Cinema virtual film series with the film “Blood of Jesus” at 7 p.m. Dec. 16.
“Blood of Jesus” is described as a “rural religious parable in which a woman (Cathryn Caviness), accidentally shot by her husband (Williams), travels to the crossroads of the hereafter, and faces the temptations of the devil.”
The film series discussions will be facilitated by Joe Lewis, executive director of the Jazz Bridge Project and founder/curator of the Black Bottom Film Festival presented by the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, and Kenneth Nicholson, visual artist and adjunct instructor at Seton Hill University, University of Pitt at Greensburg and Westmoreland County Community CollegeAttendance is free, and advance registration required.
The link to access the livestreamed program will be included on the receipt/confirmation page during the online registration process, and this link will also be included within the receipt sent to your email. For more information, visit https://thewestmoreland.org/
St. Vincent Basilica Parish in Unity Township is planning Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in-person Masses.
Mass attendance will be by reservation only. Reservations are due no later than noon Dec. 15. The public may view livestreamed Masses instead of attending in person. Information on reservations and livestreamed Masses is available at www.basilicaparishstv.org.
If you require assistance with registration, call Kristina at 724-539-8629, ext. 19.
* * *
