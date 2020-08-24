Holy Family to offer free takeout dinner
Holy Family Catholic Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, will offer a free takeout dinner on Thursday, Aug. 27.
The meal will include halupki, pierogies, apple sauce, dinner roll and cake
Pickup begins at 5 p.m. and lasts until at least 175 meals have been served.
Pickup will be located along Ligonier Street in front of the church. Event organizers ask attendees “to please line up on Ligonier Street only to not interfere with traffic flow.”
This week’s offering is the church’s last scheduled free takeout meal.
Donations to help with meal costs may be sent to the Holy Family Parish office.
Church of God roast beef dinner set
The Church of God, 4017 1st Ave., Youngstown, will hold its next roast beef dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at the church.
The meal will be takeout only using a drive-thru service. There will be no seating inside.
The menu will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, cole slaw, and vanilla or chocolate cake. The meal will be available in adult portion for $9 or child’s portion for $6. The church will not be taking phone orders.
Virtual divorce workshop Sept. 12
A virtual divorce workshop for women will be held via video conference from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 12.
Event organizers said the workshop will “provide education and information on the legal, financial and emotional issues associated with divorce. Divorce can be confusing, challenging and devastating on every level. This workshop will arm you with the knowledge and understanding needed to navigate the divorce process and to save time and money.”
Cost is $15 per person and pre-registration is required by Sept. 9. For more details or to pre-register, contact Donna Cheswick at 724-493-9695.
Police chief to be given YWCA honor
Christopher J. Kent, Southwest Greensburg Borough police chief, is the recipient of the 2020 YWCA Westmoreland County Racial Justice Award.
The YWCA Westmoreland is a part of a national movement of more than 200 YWCA’s working to eliminate racism as part of their mission and through their activism. For more than a decade, the Racial Justice Award has been presented to a county resident who has demonstrated a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion by addressing civil rights, social justice, and institutional racism in all places where oppressive power and implicit bias can be observed in the structure.
An award ceremony will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the YWCA of Westmoreland County, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg, following the YWCA board meeting.
