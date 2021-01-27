Mary Stauffer, president of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 in Pipetown, Unity Township, said the auxiliary will be hosting a pre-Lenten fish fry from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29.
Fish dinners include a huge 11-ounce fish sandwich, fries and cole slaw for $10 (no substitutions). A fish sandwich is $8.
Sides can be purchased separately and will include homemade haluski, hush puppies, pierogies, crab cakes and peel and eat shrimp.
Services available eat-in, takeout and curbside. Pre-orders can be made from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and during Friday’s fish fry by calling the American Legion at 724-423-9284.
* * *
Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation is offering the following aquatics programs at the Greater Latrobe Senior High School pool:
- Water Bugs (ages 2 to 5) — Noon to 12:40 p.m., Session 1, Feb. 7 to March 14, and Session 2, March 21 to May 2. Fees: $40/$50/$55;
- Learn to Swim (ages 6 to 14) — 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., Session 1, Feb. 7 to March 14, and Session 2, March 21 to May 2. Fees: $45/$55/$60;
- Family Swim — 2 to 5 p.m., Feb. 7 to April 18. Fees: $65/$75/$80 per family or $5 per person for drop in.
“Hope to see you at the pool! There will be temperature checks, you must social distance on the pool deck and in the bleachers, and you must wear a mask if you are not in the water,” said Dawn Vavick of Latrobe-GLSD. “Due to COVID-19, all programs are limited to Greater Latrobe residents.”
Register online at www.latroberecreation.org or call the office at 724-537-4331.
* * *
The Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society (LAHAS) is selling a new Luck ‘O the Irish raffle ticket.
The winner will receive a $500 gift card to Bardine’s Country Smokehouse and $1,000 in cash. Only 500 tickets will be sold at a cost of $5 each with two numbers per ticket. The winning ticket will be awarded based on the first number drawn on the Pennsylvania Lottery Pick 3 number at 7 p.m. March 17.
Tickets may be purchased at Joe’s Store in Lawson Heights, the Newsstand at Latrobe 30 Shoppes in Unity Township and the Medicine Shoppe and Len’s Jewelers, both in downtown Latrobe.
* * *
Beginning Feb. 15, volunteers with Westmoreland County Community College’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program will help prepare simple tax returns for lower income, elderly and persons with disabilities as part of the AARP Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) program which offers free tax help to people who cannot afford professional assistance.
Taxpayers are reminded to bring accurate records, income, interest and dividend statements, and copies of last year’s federal and state tax returns when they seek help.
The health, safety and security of volunteers, staff and community members is a top priority. The tax program services will be offered on a very limited basis this year.
All CDC guidelines will be adhered. Masks are mandatory and social distancing will be enforced. Individuals should not arrive more than five minutes early for an appointment.
All tax preparations will be done by appointment only; no walk-ins will be permitted. Participants should check local radio/television stations for site closings in the event of inclement weather.
Assistance will be offered beginning Feb. 15 at these area locations:
- Latrobe — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Fridays (by appointment only), Holy Family Church, social hall (bottom level), 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, 724-572-7009;
- Greensburg — 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays (by appointment only), Maplewood United Presbyterian Church, 108 Woodland Road, Greensburg, 724-787-7813;
- Jeannette/Harrison City — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays (by appointment only), Penn Area Library, 2001 Municipal Court, Harrison City, 724-744-4414, ext. 0.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
