Holy Family Catholic Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, will hold a free takeout dinner on Thursday, Aug. 6.
The meal will include chicken cacciatore, rice, salad with dressing, dinner roll and cookies.
Pickup begins at 5 p.m. and will last until 175 meals have been served.
Pickup will be located along Ligonier Street in front of the church. Event organizers ask attendees to “please line up on Ligonier Street only to not interfere with traffic flow.”
Donations to help with meal costs may be sent to the Holy Family Parish Office.
* * *
Lycippus Calvary Methodist Church (the church with the honor roll) will offer free clothing, bedding and small household items on Aug. 5, 10 and 17.
Visitors are asked to come to the back of the church and go down the stairs.
* * *
Sage’s Army will hold a community picnic from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at Mammoth Park, Pavilion 13, 254 County Park Road, Mount Pleasant.
Organizers said the picnic will include “great food, friends and speakers.” Appearances by speakers, along with Narcan training, will begin at 2:30 p.m.
The event will follow all CDC coronavirus guidelines; guests are asked to wear face coverings and social distance when possible.
* * *
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art will hold a free livestreamed Virtual Discussion & Cooking Demo with author Toni Tipton-Martin and Chef Aziza Young at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.
Tipton-Martin will discuss the evolution of African American cooking and her book “Jubilee: Recipes from Two Centuries of African American Cooking” while Chef Young, a former contestant on Fox Network’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” demonstrates how to make recipes from Tipton-Martin’s book.
The recipes Young will demo include hibiscus tea, pickled shrimp, apple hot toddies, and salmon croquettes with sweet potato salad and green bean a la creole. Copies of Tipton-Martin’s book will be made available for purchase. Each book will come with a signed book plate.
The registration deadline is Thursday, Aug. 6, and can be made online at https://thewestmoreland.org/
* * *
The West Newton Library, 124 Water St., West Newton, will be holding an outside book sale and fill-a-bag for $5. The bag sale is located in the fully stocked back room at the library. Times are from noon to 5 p.m. Monday and Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The library’s book sale includes paperbacks for 50 cents, hardcovers for $1 and children’s books for 25 cents inside of Gary’s Chuck Wagon restaurant, S. Second St., West Newton. Masks are mandatory.
* * *
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens will hold a virtual edition of the 16th annual Tomato and Garlic Days from Aug. 24-27. Proceeds benefit the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.
Specially-themed virtual culinary courses will present healthy and delicious recipes using two staples of the summer harvest — tomatoes and garlic.
Classes include:
• How to Get Five Harvests from Growing Your Own Garlic with Doug Oster;
• Indian Tomato Chutney with Chef Jayashree Iyengar;
• Italian at Home: Tomato Vinaigrette with Chef Emily Larsen;
• Café Phipps Roasted Tomato Soup with Chef Amy Reed;
• Fueling Your Garden Workouts with Maris Altieri;
• Shakshuka with Chef Emily Larsen;
• Fresh Tomato Pasta with Mark Snyder
Virtual Tomato and Garlic Days registration costs $15 per household per day or $50 for all four days of presentations. For more information and to view the event schedule, visit phipps.conservatory.org.
* * *
