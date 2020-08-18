Drive-thru book sale Aug. 29
Because of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, the annual Newman Used Book Sale committee is planning a One-Day No-Contact Drive-Thru Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 29 at St. Thomas More University Parish, 1200 Oakland Ave., Indiana.
The sale will continue for the duration of the event or until the bagged book supply is exhausted. The book sale is traditionally a three-day event.
The only categories available at the sale will be children’s books in the following sub-categories: Pre-readers, early readers, chapter books and teen/young adult; and paperback fiction books in the following genres: Adventure, mystery/suspense, romance, science fiction/fantasy and westerns. Cost is $5 a bag.
Event organizers request that attendees wear a face mask and remain in their vehicles while on church property.
“On the day of the sale, come to the church parking lot where you will receive an order form,” event organizers said. “You will then pull into a parking spot to complete the order form. You pick the categories; we pick the bagged books. When you are ready, you will continue through the parking lot where you will be directed into a line to complete your transaction. A volunteer will take your order form and money (cash only; exact amount please). They will then bring your order and place it in your vehicle where you indicate. You would then leave the sale through the upper parking lot.”
Pierce, ‘Legally Blonde’ at Palace Theatre
Emmy-nominated comedian Chonda Pierce will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.
Ticket prices range from $19, $28 and $38, along with a $54 VIP package.
Pierce is described as “’the country comic’ and has been making audiences laugh for more than two decades with her combination of fierce wit and southern charm.”
The Palace will also welcome “Legally Blonde The Musical” for three shows, slated for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25-26 and 2 p.m. Sept. 27.
Adult tickets are $20, $24 and $27, while student tickets are $17, $20 and $22.
Described as a “fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, (the musical) follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.”
The Palace box office is currently closed in compliance with state mandates. To order tickets and get the latest concert schedule, visit www.thepalacetheatre.org.
Library seeks jewelry items
The West Newton Library is now accepting donations of used jewelry for its 2021 sale.
Items sought include rings, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, pins, precious or costume or from an estate you are cleaning out, Items may be dropped of at the library, 124 N Water St., West Newton, from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, noon to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Any questions, call 724-633-0798.
