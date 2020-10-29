A Rosary Rally will be held starting at noon Saturday, Oct. 31, at James H. Rogers Memorial Park on the corner of Main and Jefferson streets, Latrobe.
Guests are invited to join in praying for our nation, world peace, police officers and first responders. The event will follow CDC guidelines; please wear a mask.
The event is sponsored by the Holy Family Rosary Society. For more details, contact Catherine Barger at 724-539-3302.
* * *
The St. James Rosary Altar Society is sponsoring a drive-thru/takeout soup sale on Nov. 7. The sale will be held between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30 to 6 p.m.
A variety of soups will be offered, including chicken noodle, beef vegetable, stuffed pepper, sausage, wedding and broccoli cheese. The price is $9 per quart.
Pre-orders are required by Wednesday, Nov. 4.
For questions or to place a pre-order, call the parish office at 724-668-2829 or visit www.stjamesnewalexandria.org
* * *
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary, 204 Spring St., Latrobe, will hold its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at the post.
Special guests at the meeting will be District 27 President Linda Tikey and District 27 Chief of Staff Donna Myers.
Those planning on attending are asked to call Kristy Murphy at 724-640-3927 or the post at 724-537-6480 and leave a message if no answer, so social distancing can be arranged. Masks are required for everyone’s safety.
Members are asked to wear their medium blue T-shirts.
Spokesperson Linda Butler added that the “auxiliary is always looking for new members to help our veterans. To join you must be a spouse, a child, a grandchild, sibling or parent of a veteran of a foreign war (male or female), 16 years of age or older. (Any) questions, call the numbers above and leave a message. Someone will get back to you. Transfers are also welcome. We love our veterans.”
* * *
A virtual divorce workshop for women will be held via video conference from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 14.
Event organizers said the workshop will “provide education and information on the legal, financial and emotional issues associated with divorce. Divorce can be confusing, challenging and devastating on every level. This workshop will arm you with the knowledge and understanding needed to navigate the divorce process and to save time and money.”Cost is $15 per person and pre-registration is required by Nov. 12.
For more details or to pre-register, contact Donna Cheswick at 724-493-9695. Once registered, online instructions will be emailed.
* * *
St. Vincent Basilica Parish will be offering an online Divorce Support Holiday Survival session on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Anyone who has gone through a divorce or has filed for divorce is welcome to join.
For more details, contact Teri Pomerleau at 724-539-8629 ext. 15, or tpomerleau@dioceseofgreensburg.org.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
