SAMA Garden Party event postponed
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) at Ligonier Valley has postponed its scheduled Woodstock Garden Party because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The museum’s hours of operation is noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The facility is open to the public free of charge.
Museum officials noted if the public “would like to help us continue to fulfill our mission, contributions would be greatly appreciated.” For more information, contact the museum at 724-238-6015.
For further details on exhibits, events and location hours, visit www.sama-art.org or the SAMA Ligonier Facebook page.
* * *
A few spots remain for Latrobe Art Center’s annual fundraiser lamb dinner at Jamison Farm in Unity Township, to be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 26.
Event organizers said guests “will be treated to appetizers, savory lamb dishes and dessert while taking in the natural beauty of the scenic Latrobe countryside around the Jamison Farm.” The event is BYOB.
Cost is $110 per person, with $50 of each person’s contribution being tax-deductible. RSVP is required, as seating is limited to 40 guests.
All proceeds go toward supporting Latrobe Art Center’s operations and programs. To reserve a spot, contact the art center at 724-537-7011 or click “Purchase” to sign up online.
* * *
PS Extension energy webinar slated July 29
The Penn State Extension energy team is offering an online opportunity for Pennsylvania residents to learn more about state energy policies and the support of renewable energy goals during the Mid-Atlantic Region: Trends Impacting Pennsylvania webinar.
This webinar will be held from noon to 1 p.m. July 29. It is free to the public.
Large scale solar development largely depends on the economics of renewable energy credits, state energy policy, and state support of renewable energy goals. Bruce Burcat, executive director of the Mid-Atlantic Renewable Energy Coalition, and Penn State Extension educators will discuss how states in the region address these issues and the implications for Pennsylvania.
To learn more or register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/solar-initiatives-in-the-mid-atlantic-region-trends-impacting-pennsylvania or call 1-877-345-0691.
* * *
