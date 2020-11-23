Derry Area School Board member Sean M. Kemmerer is partnering with local business Taps N’at to prepare and distribute Thanksgiving dinners to families in the community this week. Dinner sign-ups continue through today, Nov. 23, and a limited number of extra meals will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Donations are appreciated but not expected.
The meals will include turkey with gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry sauce and rolls.
Families can sign up by contacting Kemmerer directly on his Facebook page, facebook.com/seankemmerer, or by emailing him at skemmerer@dasd.us.
Meals can be picked up at Taps N’at, 152 N. Bank St., Derry, PA 15627, between noon and 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25. Delivery can also be arranged for families without transportation.
* * *
The Verostko Center for the Arts and the St. Vincent College Concert Series will welcome violinist Cara Garofalo for the second installment of the virtual Music at Midday series at noon today, Nov. 23.
The performance will be streamed live on the St. Vincent College Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SaintVincentCollege.
Garofalo graduated with a bachelor’s degree in music in violin performance from Duquesne University, where she studied under Christopher Wu of the Pittsburgh Symphony. She has since continued private studies with other acclaimed teachers, including David Kim of the Philadelphia Orchestra and Jeremy Black of the Pittsburgh Symphony.
Garofalo has been an active and passionate performer in music communities throughout the region, frequently performing with many symphonies and ensembles including the Reading Symphony Orchestra, Northeaster Pennsylvania Philharmonic and Lancaster Symphony Orchestra. She has also worked for summer music festivals including Music Academy International in northern Italy and Endless Mountain Music Festival in Wellsboro.
Garofalo also enjoys recording, collaborating and performing with various locally- and internationally-acclaimed rock and pop artists in addition to her improvisational trio Pariah Dog, which she helped cofound.
Garofalo is trained as a teacher in the Suzuki Method and since 2010, she has held a private studio of students at her home as well as at various schools. Her performance at St. Vincent will take place in the college’s recently opened Verostko Center for the Arts gallery in the Dale P. Latimer Library.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
