Latrobe American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 will conduct its regular monthly business meeting at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11.
All members are asked to follow COVID-19 restrictions and wear a mask and follow social distancing at the meeting.
* * *
Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street, Derry Borough, will host a takeout-only chili dinner from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, or until sold out.
All are invited to come and pick up a bowl of chili, cornbread, bottled water and baked apple dessert. The cost is $7 for adults, $5 for ages 5 to 12 and children under 5 are free.
Pick up will be available at the entrance of Fellowship Hall, near the garage and kitchen entrance.
* * *
Individuals who want to learn how to better manage diabetes now can take a webinar offered by Penn State Extension. The webinar will be held from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Jan. 12, 19 and 26, with a follow-up class scheduled for April 13.
“Dining with Diabetes” is a diabetes education program taught by extension educators across Pennsylvania. It is geared toward anyone who has type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes, has a family member with type 2 diabetes, or is at risk for developing diabetes.
The course is divided into five sections: what is diabetes; meal planning, serving sizes and carbohydrate counting; heart-healthy eating; medications, monitoring, and goal setting; and dining out. Each section will provide participants with valuable information designed to help manage diabetes.
The sections are designed to be viewed individually, so participants can choose the order in which they move through the course. Booklets and supplementary handouts can be found in each section and can be viewed as often as needed.
For more information or to register, visit extension.psu.edu/dining-with-diabetes-webinar.
* * *
The Women’s Business Network (WBN), an award-winning business association that supports the success and growth of women in business, will hold meetings this month.
The organization said all professional women are welcome to attend as a guest at the meetings for no charge. All meetings are being held virtually until further notice; check with the local chapter representative for more details.
The organization’s Laurel Highlands chapter meets from 8 to 9:45 a.m. the first and third Thursday of each month. This month’s meetings will be held Jan. 7 and 21. For more details, contact chapter representative Rita Graham at 724-963-5683.
The Greensburg chapter meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This month’s meetings will be held Jan. 13 and 27. For more details, call chapter representative Kathy Ribnisky at 724-875-6216.
At both the Laurel Highlands and Greensburg meetings, each member will receive a 30-second commercial to discuss their business, with one member presenting a spotlight on their business, and one presenting a table topic on a subject of value to the membership.
* * *
