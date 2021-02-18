American Legion Post 982, 158 American Legion Road, Unity Township (Pipetown), will host Lenten fish fries from 3 to 7 p.m. each Friday during Lent starting Feb. 19.
Orders can be placed in advance by calling 724-423-9284. Orders will be available for takeout, curbside or eat-in for members.
The fish dinners include a 10-ounce beer battered haddock fillet with french fries and cole slaw for $10. Sandwiches are $8 apiece and sides can be purchased separately and include pierogies, hush puppies, homemade haluski, crab cakes and peel and eat shrimp.
* * *
A Rosary Rally will be held beginning at noon Saturday, Feb. 20, at James H. Rogers Memorial Park, located at the corner of Jefferson and Main streets, Latrobe.
Event organizers said “we will be praying for our nation and the conversion of sinners. This rally will be held in honor of St. Jacinta and St. Francisco Marto on their Feast Day. Will you brave the cold and pray for sinners in imitation of the sacrifices of Jacinta and Francisco? We will be following CDC safety guidelines. Please wear a mask and bundle up!”
For more information, contact Kay Barger at 724-539-3302.
* * *
Holy Family Church will be offering free meals on Wednesdays during Lent. This will take place over six weeks beginning Feb. 24 and ending March 31.
Approximately 175 meals will be prepared and distributed each week as pick-up only at 5 p.m. on Ligonier Street at the front of the church. Look for the menus which will be announced weekly.
* * *
