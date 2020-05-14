Diamond Theatre virtual auditions set
The Diamond Theatre of Ligonier announced that virtual auditions for “Greece Lightning The Musical” will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 16, and 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 17. Children ages 8 to 18 are welcome to audition for the production.
Individuals interested in this weekend’s auditions can email Greecelightningthemusical@gmail.com for more information and to tell the Diamond Theatre what time audition is best for you.
Organizers said the musical, written by local high school students Lanigan McCulty and Landen Laskoski, “is a comical take on the famous Greek epic the Iliad and the Odyssey. If you like to act but you aren’t fond of singing, don’t worry, not all roles have a singing part.”
The production is scheduled for Aug. 7-9, depending on coronavirus guidelines at the time. Rehearsals are slated to begin June 2 and will run most Tuesdays and Thursdays. Rehearsals may be live or virtual.
* * *
Museum plans Pop-Up events
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art has announced that a digital Pop-Up Studio Memory Album Explosion Box via Zoom webinar slated for May 27 has reached maximum capacity.
Museum officials said the Virtual Pop-Up Studios will be returning this summer, and they will send out another “e-blast” by Friday, May 22, to announce dates and topics for upcoming virtual events in June, July and August.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
