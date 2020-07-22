Indoor flea market, craft, antique show set
An indoor flea market, craft and antique show will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown.
Cost is $10 for a pre-paid reserve space with a table provided (call Pat at 724-238-2630) or $15 with a table if not reserved (on day of the event).
Food will be available from the Community Center kitchen.
* * *
DTVFD to hold special meeting July 22
Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department Company No. 1 of Bradenville will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, at the fire hall.
The meeting will go over details of the department’s new building. All members are welcome to attend.
* * *
Greensburg YWCA book sale begins July 30
The Greensburg YWCA will hold a used book sale from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 30 through Aug. 1 at a new location at 424 N Main St., Greensburg.
Sale organizers encourage guests to bring their own bag. Masks are required and the event will adhere to social distancing guidelines.
* * *
Art museum to hold virtual pride week
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, 221 N. Main St., Greensburg, will hold a Virtual Pride Celebration Week from July 27-31.
All events are free and will be streamed on the museum’s Facebook page. For event times, visit the museum’s website or social media accounts.
* * *
Science center to show ‘Laser Queen’
Carnegie Science Center, 1 Allegheny Ave., Pittsburgh, will celebrate the music of legendary rock band Queen with performances of “Laser Queen” through Aug. 22.
Organizers said the laser show, now showing at 2:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, includes a “playlist packed with Queen’s fan-favorite anthems, including ‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love,’ ‘Under Pressure,’ ‘Another One Bites the Dust,’ and ‘Bohemian Rhapsody.’”
Additionally, the center will host Laser Galactic Odyssey at 2:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday through Aug. 23.
Laser show tickets cost $2 for Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh members, and $8 for non-members or $5 when added onto general admission. Tickets are available at the center’s admissions desk. The facility has limited seating capacity and safety protocols in place.
For more details, visit the science center website at www.carnegiesciencecenter.org
* * *
Area library accepting book donations
The West Newton Library, 124 N. Water St., West Newton, has begun accepting donations of used hardcover, paperback, children’s and non-fiction books. The library is also accepting DVDs.
The library asks that no donations include cookbooks, encyclopedias or Bibles.
Items may be dropped off during regular library hours, from noon to 5 p.m. Monday and Thursday, noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Items can also be left on the ramp side of the building’s porch.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
