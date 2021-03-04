Whitney-Hostetter Volunteer Fire Department chief/secretary Tony Matuszky said the department will hold its monthly sub sale starting around 9 a.m. Saturday, March 6.
The subs, made by Post Ave Pizza, will be available for $7 each. Firefighters will be selling subs in the parking lot of the former Kmart at Mountain Laurel Plaza and the Lowe’s parking lot at Wildcat Commons Plaza, both in Unity Township.
“Stop by and say hello to your local firefighters, and help support them by buying one or more subs,” Matuszky said.
* * *
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church will hold its annual soup sale on Saturday, March 6. The price remains $6 per quart.
Choices include beef vegetable, wedding, chicken noodle, ham and bean and stuffed pepper. Orders are to be placed by calling and leaving a message for Darleen at 724-593-2031. Leave your name, contact number and your order.
Soup will be available for pick up at the church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 6. Extras may be available but are not guaranteed.
* * *
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 515 of Latrobe’s Carol Greenawalt said the “American Legion Auxiliary will meet on Monday, March 8, at 12:30 p.m. at the post home. We will celebrate the auxiliary’s 99th anniversary with pizza and cupcakes for members present. All members are urged to bring their own drinks. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we will follow wearing masks.”
* * *
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 940 will hold its next meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 8, in the council home in Loyalhanna.
All members in good standing are urged to attend and participate. Refreshments are served after the meeting. Coronavirus (COVID-19) rules will be in effect.
Community members are also reminded that the Knights Food Bank program is a continuous project. Anyone wanting to contribute can mail a check (no cash) made out to pay to the Knights of Columbus and sent to Tony Dominick, 184 Cemetery Road, Latrobe, PA 15650-9418.
“On behalf of the Knights, a big thank you to all who have donated in the past and those who continue to do so on a regular basis,” Dominick said.
* * *
The Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414, Latrobe, will hold a meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 8, at the post home, 204 Spring St., Latrobe.
Spokesperson Linda Butler added that if you are “interested in becoming a member and helping our veterans, we are looking for new members. Transfers (are) also welcome. Contact the post at 724-537-6480 and leave a message. We will get back to you. To be a member, you must be a spouse, child, sibling or grandchild of a veteran of a foreign war, male of female.
“We continue to have our fish fries every Friday through Good Friday. Check out our ad and prices in the paper. Takeout only. Any questions or to place an order, contact the VFW at the above number or 724-879-4208. We love our veterans.”
* * *
19 Oak Street in Latrobe, also known as St. Stephen’s AME Church, is taking food orders through Monday, March 8, to be picked up or delivered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 13.
Home-baked breads will be available for $3 apiece, with orange marmalade, banana and cheddar garlic flavors available. The sampler, featuring three quarters of each flavored bread of the day, is also available for $3.
Homemade soups are $2 per pint (16 ounces), with haluski, french onion and ham and cabbage soups available. Regular chili and Dad’s smokehouse chili will also be sold.
Additionally, the church is offering a community spaghetti lunch. The meal is $1 and includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad and a roll. Pre-orders are not required for the lunch.
To place an order for the food items, call 724-797-8030 by Monday, March 8.
* * *
Individuals who want to learn how to better manage diabetes now can take a webinar offered by Penn State Extension.
“Dining with Diabetes” is a diabetes education program taught by extension educators across Pennsylvania. It is geared toward anyone who has type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes, has a family member with type 2 diabetes, or is at risk for developing diabetes.
Webinars are being offered from noon to 1:15 p.m. Mar. 9, 16, 23 and 30 (with a follow-up date of Jun. 1) and from 6 to 7:15 p.m. April 12, 19, 26 and May. 3 (with a follow-up date of Jul. 12).
The course is divided into five sections: what is diabetes; meal planning, serving sizes and carbohydrate counting; heart-healthy eating; medications, monitoring, and goal setting; and dining out. Each section will provide participants with valuable information designed to help manage diabetes.
The sections are designed to be viewed individually, so participants can choose the order in which they move through the course. Booklets and supplementary handouts can be found in each section and can be viewed as often as needed.
For more information or to register, visit extension.psu.edu/dining-with-diabetes-webinar.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
