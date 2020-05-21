SVC online service slated for May 25
Archabbot Douglas R. Nowicki, OSB, will celebrate an online Memorial Day service at 9 a.m. Monday, May 25, from the Mary Mother of Mercy Mausoleum Chapel on the campus of St. Vincent College, Unity Township.
The service, college officials said, “will honor those who have died while serving our country.”
The service will be available online at https://vimeo.com/user109924459, on the St. Vincent Archabbey and Seminary Facebook page or on the Archabbey YouTube page.
* * *
Latrobe Business & Professional Women (BPW) will host a virtual QuaranTEA event on May 31. The event is taking the place of annual Spring Tea, which was scheduled to be held in March at the Greensburg Ramada Inn and Conference Center, Hempfield Township.
Organizers said the QuaranTEA event will include more than 100 prizes and a 50/50.
For more details or to purchase raffle numbers, visit www.latrobebpw.org
Drawing will begin at 1 p.m. May 31 on the Latrobe BPW Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BPWLatrobe/
Payment can be made via Paypal only at www.paypal.me/latrobebpw or by searching the email address on PayPal at latrobebpw@yahoo.com. Payment must be submitted at time of sale. Those interested are asked to comment in the memo “Spring Tea.” The deadline for all sales is noon Friday, May 22.
Proceeds benefit local scholarships, achievement awards and community philanthropy.
* * *
For parents questioning if their child is ready for kindergarten, Penn State Extension is hosting a webinar that can help them to make that decision.
“One of the consequences of COVID-19 has been the closure of schools, including most early education programs,” said Denise Continenza, an educator with Penn State Extension’s food, families, and health program team, who will conduct the sessions with educator Darlene Sansone. “And that can leave parents wondering if their child is missing out on important learning opportunities that would prepare him or her for the first year of school.”
A webinar is slated from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 27 and is titled “Should I Redshirt My Child for Kindergarten?” The program will feature the advantages and disadvantages of waiting another year to send a child to school, also known as “redshirting.”
This webinar also is being offered at no charge, but registration is required.
To register for the event, visit https://extension.psu.edu/should-i-redshirt-my-child-for-kindergarten.
More Penn State Extension resources related to food, families and health can be found online at https://extension.psu.edu/youth-family-and-health.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
