Penn State Extension is offering a new online course, Raising Poultry in Your Backyard, for people who are considering or are currently raising a flock for pets, home consumption of eggs or meat, or exhibition.
PSU Extension said the “course will lead to a better understanding for flock owners and community advocates that poultry can be kept humanely and nuisance-free in urban, suburban, and rural areas.”
Modules within the course cover a wide array of principles that can assist in planning a poultry facility this is appropriate for your situation.
\Topics include selecting and purchasing appropriate breeds; taking care of poultry according to best management practices; practicing biosecurity to keep you and your flock safe and healthy; recognizing common poultry health issues and how to prevent or treat them; understanding the needs and practices of egg laying, meat, and exhibition poultry operations; and keeping flock records for a successful operation.
Participants will earn a certificate of completion upon passing the course.
The introductory discount course price of $48.99 will through the end of October. To learn more and register, visit the Penn State Extension website.
* * *
Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra (WSO) will present its opening night concert, Back to Bach, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg. The digital concert will be livestreamed.
The evening will feature a new collaboration with the Carnegie Museum of Art. As the WSO musicians perform George Walker’s Lyric for Strings, selected photos by Charles “Teenie” Harris will be paired with the music and projected on the Palace Theatre stage. Walker (1922-2018) was the first African American man to win the Pulitzer Prize for music, while Charles “Teenie” Harris (1908–98) was a photographer with the Pittsburgh Courier, which was one of the nation’s prominent black newspapers.
The program is part of a series celebrating people of color and female composers.
The concert also features flutist Lorna McGhee performing Carl Phillip Emanuel Bach’s Flute Concerto in D minor. The concert concludes with Grieg’s Holberg Suite, op. 40.
WSO artistic director Daniel Meyer will conduct the evening’s performance.
Concert links may be purchased for $35 and subscription packages are also available by calling the WSO office at 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org
* * *
James E. Zundell American Legion Auxiliary Unit 446 of Mount Pleasant will hold its next regular meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 3.
Luncheon orders can be placed from the kitchen menu; the auxiliary asks that attendees wear a mask to the meeting.
The auxiliary celebrated its 90th anniversary at the October meeting. President Donna J. Raley conducted a memorial for Unit 446’s recently deceased members and all deceased past presidents and members. Unit 446 recently donated funds for Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation, the ALA PA Dept. President’s Project, the ALA Activities Fund, Girls State event, Valor Clinic Foundation, a veteran suicide prevention program and also made a monetary donation in support of American Legion Post 446.
Raley announced that Unit 446 is currently collecting dues for 2021, the 102th anniversary of the American Legion Auxiliary organization.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
