Unity Twp. American Legion auxiliary to hold meeting
The Unity Township Unit 982 American Legion Auxiliary will hold its next meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30.
The meeting itinerary will include the upcoming Oct. 9 fish fry, Christmas donations and more.
* * *
Local WBN to hold
monthly meetings in October
Women’s Business Network (WBN), an award-winning business association that supports the success and growth of women in business, will hold meetings next month.
The organization said all professional women are welcome to attend as a guest at the meetings for no charge.
All meetings are being held virtually until further notice; check with the local chapter representative for more details.
The organization’s Laurel Highlands chapter meets from 8 to 9:45 a.m. the first and third Thursday of each month.
Next month’s meetings will take place on Oct. 1 and 15. For more details, contact chapter representative Rita Graham at 724-963-5683.
The Greensburg chapter meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Next month’s meetings will be held Oct. 14 and 28. For more details, call chapter representative Kathy Ribnisky at 724-875-6216.
At both the Laurel Highlands and Greensburg meetings, each member will receive a 30-second commercial to discuss their business, with one member presenting a spotlight on their business, and one presenting a table topic on a subject of value to the membership.
WBN’s All-Virtual Chapter will meet at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of the month. Next month’s meetings will take place Oct. 7 and 21. Guests are welcome to attend at no cost. For more details, contact Jennifer at 412-908-1663.
* * *
Phipps announces
museum partnership
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens has announced a new partnership with Museums for All. Through Museums for All, Phipps now offers general admission for up to four people for $3 each with presentation of an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card from any state.
Museums for All is a national, branded access program that encourages individuals of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum habits.
Phipps invites families from all over to experience the beauty of the glasshouse. Eligible parties should not complete their transactions online, but instead make their reservation in advance by calling 412-622-6914 during Phipps’ normal daily operating hours of 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests must also present a photo ID showing the same address as the EBT cardholder. This discount does not apply to the Port Authority ACCESS card and is not valid with any other offer.
For more information on hours and admission, visit phipps.conservatory.org.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.