Ladies aid society picnic set for Aug. 27
The Bradenville UM Ladies Aid Society will hold its annual picnic at the home of Alexis Cackowski at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27.
The society will provide sliders, chicken, coffee and iced tea. Each lady is asked to bring a grab bag gift.
* * *
Latrobe UMC to hold outdoor worship service
Latrobe United Methodist Church will be holding an outdoor Worship & Communion Service at Legion-Keener Park (Pavilion Timken Plaza) at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30. Everyone is invited and attendees are asked to bring their own chair.
* * *
Blairsville BBQ chicken fundraiser set
A carryout chicken barbecue fundraiser will be held starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, in the Blairsville First United Methodist Church parking lot, located beside the Blairsville Post Office, 50 S. Walnut Street, Blairsville.
The United Methodist Churches of the Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish, consisting of Black Lick, Blairsville, Hopewell and Connect churches, are working together to raise funds for some needed repairs to two parsonages.
Each meal is $11 and will include half of a barbecue chicken, baked potato, cole slaw and a roll with butter. The meal is carryout-only.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 724-840-9534. Carryout orders begin at 11 a.m. and will continue until sold out.
Any questions, call the church office at 724-459-6155.
* * *
WQED set to re-air concert
WQED-FM will broadcast Johnstown Symphony Orchestra’s (JSO’S) 90th season finale concert from May 2019. The performance at Greater Johnstown High School’s recently renovated Cochran Auditorium featured Gustav Mahler’s monumental Symphony No. 2.
The music was performed by the JSO, Johnstown Symphony Chorus, the State College Choral Society, and internationally acclaimed soloists Sarah Brailey and Sylvie Jensen.
Listeners in Johnstown can hear the broadcast at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, WQEJ FM 89.7; those closer to Pittsburgh can tune in to WQED FM 89.3. It will also be available online at https://www.wqed.org/fm.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.