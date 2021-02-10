The Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society (LAHAS) has resumed the sale of a new Luck ‘O the Irish raffle ticket.
The winner will receive a $500 gift card to Bardine’s Country Smokehouse and $1,000 in cash.
Only 500 tickets will be sold at a cost of $5 each with two numbers per ticket. The winning ticket will be awarded based on the first number drawn on the Pennsylvania Lottery Pick 3 number at 7 p.m. March 17.
Tickets may be purchased at Joe’s Store in Lawson Heights, the Newsstand at Latrobe 30 Shoppes in Unity Township and the Medicine Shoppe and Len’s Jewelers, both in downtown Latrobe.
* * *
The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) is hosting a free virtual presentation about the Mammals of Pennsylvania, featuring Melinda Maker, Environmental Education Specialists with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) at noon Thursday, Feb. 11.
The free presentation will stream live to PPFF’s Facebook page and YouTube channel will be available to view any time after on those same platforms.
Viewers will have an opportunity to ask questions during the program using the chat function of the platforms..
It is available to view on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaParksAndForestsFoundation and YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/PAParksandForests
* * *
Individuals who want to learn how to better manage diabetes now can take a webinar offered by Penn State Extension.
“Dining with Diabetes” is a diabetes education program taught by extension educators across Pennsylvania. It is geared toward anyone who has type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes, has a family member with type 2 diabetes, or is at risk for developing diabetes.
Class are scheduled from noon to 1:15 p.m. March 9, 16, 23 and 30, with a follow-up session on June 1.
The course is divided into five sections: what is diabetes; meal planning, serving sizes and carbohydrate counting; heart-healthy eating; medications, monitoring, and goal setting, and dining out. Each section will provide participants with information designed to help manage diabetes.
The sections are designed to be viewed individually, so participants can choose the order in which they move through the course. Booklets and supplementary handouts can be found in each section and can be viewed as often as needed.
For more information or to register, visit extension.psu.edu/dining-with-diabetes-webinar.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
