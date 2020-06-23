Holy Family takeout dinner
Holy Family Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, will hold a free takeout dinner on Thursday, June 25.
The meal will include a pulled pork sandwich, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw and cake. Pickup begins at 5 p.m. and will last until 100 meals have been served.
Pickup will be located along Ligonier Street in front of the church.
* * *
YWCA classes,
programs set
YWCA Westmoreland County, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg, is offering technology classes and wellness & fitness programs starting in July.
YWCA officials said the organization will follow CDC coronavirus guidelines, including wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Call 724-834-9390 to reserve a seat for the following classes:
Yoga with Nancy Michaels — Thursdays, July 2 through Aug. 13, 10 to 11:30 a.m.;
Fabulously Fit After 50 for Women — Mondays and Wednesdays, July 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 10 to 11 a.m.;
Smartphones/Tablets — July 1, 8, 15, 22, 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.;
Microsoft Word for Beginners — July 2, 9, 16, 23, 6 to 9 p.m.;
Computer Basics — July 7, 14, 21, 28, 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.;
QuickBooks — July 8, 15, 22, 6 to 9 p.m.;
Cybersecurity Tips for Everyone — July 9, 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.;
Ask Technology Questions & Get Answers — July 14, 1:30 to 3 p.m.;
Private tutoring is available for computers, tablets, e-readers and smartphones, as is customized business computer training. Call to schedule. Gift certificates are available for all classes.
* * *
PSU Extension solar webinar
The Penn State Extension energy team is offering an online opportunity for Pennsylvania residents to learn more about prices offered to landowners, impacts to land, and legal issues with proposed lease documents during the Large Scale Solar Development for Landowners webinar.
The free webinar will be held from noon to 1 p.m. July 8.
Utility scale solar development may depend on townships, boroughs, counties and municipalities regulating the development and construction.
To learn more or register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/large-scale-solar-development-for-landowners online or call 1-877-345-0691.
* * *
West Newton yard sale set
West Newton Borough will hold a community yard sale starting at 8 a.m. July 11. The rain date for the sale is July 18.
Guests are asked to pick up a yard sale map at two borough locations: Mantle Mission House, 132 S Water St., or at 603 Vine St. Everyone is welcome to sell items, including multiple families.
Event proceeds benefit the West Newton Center for Active Adults.
* * *
Online doc
through CSC
Picture a Scientist, a documentary chronicling the groundswell of women scientists who are changing the face of science in the United States and around the world, is now available to rent online via Carnegie Science Center’s Rangos Giant Cinema through Friday, June 26.
Picture a Scientist is available to rent online at https://carnegiesciencecenter.org/ at $6.99.
The Science Center, including The Rangos Giant Cinema, will reopen to the public on Monday., June 29, with members-only days scheduled from June 26–28.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.