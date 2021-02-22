Beginning today, Feb. 22, the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce’s new office hours will be from 9:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for Thursday, Feb. 25, when the office will open at 8:30 a.m. for the sale of a limited number of “Soup’s On Walk” tickets.
* * *
The Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society (LAHAS) has resumed the sale of a new Luck ‘O the Irish raffle ticket.
The winner will receive a $500 gift card to Bardine’s Country Smokehouse and $1,000 in cash.
Only 500 tickets will be sold at a cost of $5 each with two numbers per ticket. The winning ticket will be awarded based on the first number drawn on the Pennsylvania Lottery Pick 3 number at 7 p.m. March 17.
Tickets may be purchased at Joe’s Store in Lawson Heights, the Newsstand at Latrobe 30 Shoppes in Unity Township and the Medicine Shoppe and Len’s Jewelers, both in downtown Latrobe.
* * *
Holy Family Catholic Church will hold a free takeout dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
The meal will include Ziti and meatballs, salad, dinner roll and cake.
Pickup begins at 5 p.m. and lasts until at least 175 meals have been served. Pickup will be along Ligonier Street in front of the church. The church asks “you to please line up on Ligonier Street only to not interfere with traffic flow.”
Donations to help with meal costs may be sent to the Holy Family parish office.
* * *
Registration is now open for summer college at California University of Pennsylvania.
Students who attend any college or university, including the other universities in Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, have a choice of more than 200 courses at either the undergraduate or graduate level.
Most courses are offered online, with five-week, six-week, 10-week or 12-week sessions.
Summer college courses may be viewed at calu.edu/summer-college.
Current Cal U students do not have to apply for summer college; they can register online through the university’s Vulcan Information Portal or email academicrecords@calu.edu.
Visiting students can apply at calu.edu/summer-college.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.