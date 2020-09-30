The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg will host its annual Graduate and Professional School Fair in a virtual format from Oct. 6-8. The fair, which is open to the public, will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
For a list of registered programs and to access the information session links, visit http://bit.ly/PittGbgGradProfFair.
The fair will feature 35 graduate and professional schools and their representatives. This year, the fair will provide three discipline-specific days that include a series of one-hour information sessions: Oct. 6, Behavioral Science and Law; Oct. 7, Business and Humanities, and Oct. 8, Healthcare and Science.
A variety of program areas will be represented, including law, business, information science, health-related programs, teaching certification, and various areas in the liberal arts.
Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) is offering an eight-week session of credit classes beginning Oct. 14.
Classes will be conducted in an online format allowing students to complete course assignments at times convenient to them or in a remote format.
Enrollment is open to new and returning students, students from other colleges and high school juniors and seniors who meet eligibility requirements. Juniors and seniors will earn college credit upon completing course requirements.
The fall schedule also includes courses for career preparation and liberal arts and sciences classes that will transfer to bachelor’s degree programs at many four-year colleges and universities. Services available to students include free tutoring, academic advising, career counseling and financial aid assistance through scholarships, grants and loans.
For class schedule information, visit westmoreland.edu/fall or call 724-925-4077.
California University of Pennsylvania alumni from the area and beyond are invited to celebrate the university’s 71st Homecoming. “Homecoming@Home,” a series of virtual events, will be held Oct. 5-11. The university is operating remotely for the fall semester.
Information and links to “Homecoming@Home” events are available at calu.edu/homecoming.
The virtual homecoming schedule includes:
- Tuesday, Oct. 6 — Visit Cal U’s campus with a guided virtual tour on the Alumni Association’s YouTube channel.
- Thursday, Oct. 8 — California University Television (CUTV) has collected the most memorable moments from past Homecoming parades to stream on its YouTube channel.
- Friday, Oct. 9 — CUTV presents a “Tribute to Homecoming” on YouTube, featuring interviews with members of past Homecoming courts. Then watch as Cal U honors the 2020 Alumni Awards recipients on the Alumni Association YouTube channel.
- Saturday, Oct. 10 — Fall sports have been postponed in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, but CUTV has prepared a doubleheader of classics to air on YouTube.
- Sunday, Oct. 11 — Registration is open for the second annual Homecoming 5K Run/Walk, a virtual event this year. Cost is $25 per person; proceeds benefit the Class of 2020 Endowed Scholarship Fund. All registrants receive a 2020 race T-shirt and commemorative 2020 race medal.
The Cal U Alumni Association has also prepared a “Homecoming@Home” box, filled with school spirit gear. Cost is $25; proceeds benefit the Cal U Cupboard food pantry, which serves students who are facing food insecurity. Order your box at caluhomecoming2020.itemorder.com/ by Oct. 4.
* * *
