Sage’s Army online art auction set to begin
Sage’s Army will hold an online art auction from Wednesday, July 29, through Aug. 12.
The featured artwork is by local, nationally renowned and international artists.
Artwork can be viewed online and bid at https://sagesarmyinc.betterworld.org/auctions/sages-gallery or may be viewed in person from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the organization’s Greensburg facility, 6044 Lincoln Highway, Suite 400 Greensburg.
All proceeds benefit Sage’s Army Inc. in its mission “to combat issues relating to substance use disorder by providing informational support to children and families by raising awareness one person at a time.”
Holy Family to offer free takeout dinner
Holy Family Catholic Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, will hold a free takeout dinner on Thursday, July 30.
The meal will include halupki, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll and cake.
Pickup begins at 5 p.m. and lasts until 100 meals have been served.
Pickup will be located along Ligonier Street in front of the church.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
* * *
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.