Derry First United Methodist Church, 313 N. Ligonier St., Derry Borough, will be hosting a nonperishable food drive for the Derry Area Food Pantry from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, as a part of the Souper Bowl of Caring.
Monetary donations will also be accepted and will benefit the Derry Area Food Pantry.
* * *
Doggie Paws and Kitty Claws pet grooming salon in Greensburg is hosting a fundraising nail-trimming event to benefit As They Come Rescue and Ninth Life Animal Rescue Center. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at the salon located at 119 Arch St. in Greensburg.
The cost is $10 plus tax with proceeds going to the rescues that will also have adoptable pets on site. T-shirts, coffee and hot chocolate will be for sale.
Volunteers will be available to assist people and their pets in the parking lot or on street parking. Participants are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing. For more information, contact 724-691-0330.
* * *
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary, 204 Spring St., Latrobe, will hold a meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at the post.
“Call Kristy Murphy at 724-640-3927 or the post at 724-537-6480 if you plan on attending, and leave your name so the hall can be set up for social distancing. Masks are required,” spokesperson Linda Butler said.
Butler added that the VFW will start its lenten fish fries on Feb. 19.
“It will be takeout only. There will be further information in the future ... We love our veterans,” she said.
* * *
The Church of God, 4017 1st Ave. Youngstown, will hold its next roast beef dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, at the church. The meal will be takeout only using a drive-through service; there will be no seating inside.
The menu will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw and vanilla or chocolate cake. The meal will be available in an adult portion for $9 or a child’s portion for $6. The church won’t be taking phone orders.
* * *
19 Oak Street in Latrobe, also known as St. Stephen’s AME Church, is taking food orders through Monday, Feb. 8, to be picked up or delivered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 13.
Home-baked breads will be available for $3 apiece, with Dutch apple, cranberry/orange and cheddar garlic flavors available. The sampler, featuring three quarters of each flavored bread of the day, is also available for $3.
A new addition to the sale is a $6 homemade chicken pot pie dinner available only for pre-order. The meal features a pot pie filed with chicken and includes sides of green beans, mashed potatoes and an 8-ounce container of homemade chicken gravy.
Homemade soups are $2 per pint (16 ounces), with stuffed cabbage and ham and bean soups available. Regular chili and Dad’s smokehouse chili will also be sold.
Additionally, the church is offering a community spaghetti lunch. The takeout-only meal is $1 and includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad and a roll. Pre-orders are not required for the lunch.
To place an order for the food items, call 724-797-8030 by Feb. 8.
* * *
Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) is accepting registrations for spring credit classes for an eight-week session beginning March 10.
Enrollment is open to new and returning students as well as high school juniors and seniors who meet eligibility requirements. Juniors and seniors will earn college credit upon completing course requirements.
The spring schedule features courses for career preparation and liberal arts and sciences classes that will transfer to bachelor’s degree programs at many four-year colleges and universities.
Online, remote and some traditional classroom-based courses are scheduled.
Services available to students include academic advising, career counseling and financial aid assistance with scholarships, grants and loans.
Westmoreland tuition is $133 per credit for Westmoreland County residents and $266 per credit for out-of-county students.
New students must complete a free application for admission prior to registering for classes.
The spring schedule can be viewed at www.westmoreland.edu/spring.
To apply, visit www.westmoreland.edu/apply or call 724-925-4000.
* * *
The Women’s Business Network (WBN), an award-winning business association that supports the success and growth of women in business, will hold meetings in February.
The organization said all professional women are welcome to attend as a guest at the meetings for no charge. A number meetings are currently being held virtually; check with the local chapter representative for more details.
The organization’s Laurel Highlands chapter meets from 8 to 9:45 a.m. the first and third Thursday of each month. Next month’s meetings will take place on Feb. 4 and 18. For more details, contact chapter representative Rita Graham at 724-963-5683.
The Ligonier chapter meets on the first and third Thursday of each month. Next month’s meetings will be held Feb. 4 and 18. For more details, call chapter representative Tara Hassler at 814-691-3346.
The all-virtual chapter holds regular meetings via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. on first and third Wednesday of each month. Next month’s meetings are slated for Feb. 3 and 17. Guests are welcome to attend at no cost. For more information, contact chapter representative Jennifer Pasquale at 412-908-1663.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce will be open this week from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Feb. 2, and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Feb. 3-5.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
