A recent New York Times story about student journalists on the front lines of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak raises important questions about the role of journalism on college campuses during these unprecedented times.
With more than 214,000 COVID-19 cases linked to college campuses in the United States, the Times reported that “student journalists have found themselves playing a vital role in the pandemic, reporting stories of national importance and holding their administrators and fellow students accountable.”
During a panel discussion on Thursday, Nov. 12, staff and advisers of Pitt-Greensburg’s student-run newspaper, The Insider, will discuss this topic and other challenges faced by modern college journalists. The discussion, which will begin at 8 p.m. on Zoom, is free and open to those in the Pitt-Greensburg community and the general public.
The event is free, but online registration is required. To register, visit https://pitt.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMpd-Crpz4sHdx1ARlq646YgioUHW6Ao2TK
After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing details about joining the meeting.
* * *
Sacred Heart/St Cecilia Rosary Altar Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, in the St. Cecilia cafeteria. All are welcome. There will be a meeting and dessert.
Chairladies are Tina Grossman and Lucille Knapczyk, and the committee includes Celine Brudnok, Mary Ann Burick, Debbie DePalma, Fran Ewantis, Jane Farkas, Regina Haas, Mary Kornides, Cheire Morris, Judy Nardizzi, Kathy Stoops, Theresa Stranko, Shirley Hryckowain and Camelia Miller. Masks must be worn.
Dairy producers and other agriculture industries are invited to join Penn State Extension for another installment of the Dairy Workforce Focus webinar series at noon Monday, Nov. 16.
Penn State Extension said the webinar “will discuss how workers who are in close daily contact with cattle need skill and understanding of correct animal handling in order to maintain the safety of both workers and animals. Dr. Robert Hagevoort will share information from his southwestern United States projects and programs developed in this area.”
The Dairy Workforce Focus webinar series is designed for dairy managers who supervise employees. Each session will include a guest speaker followed by time for questions and answers.
The webinars will focus on the dairy workforce and will cover topics such as communication, opportunities to lead, train, and keep workers safe. A roundtable discussion of dairy workforce successes and struggles on the farm closes the series in February.
Other webinars in this series include: Dec. 21 – Effective Workforce Training; Jan. 25 – Communicating with Spanish-Speaking Workers, and Feb. 15 – Roundtable Discussion: Workforce Successes and Struggles.
This webinar series is free to all participants. To learn more or register for the Nov. 16 webinar, visit https://extension.psu.edu/dairy-workforce-focus-animal-handling-and-safety-with-dairy-workers. Registration must be made before noon Sunday, Nov. 15.
* * *
