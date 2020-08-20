PS Extension offers farming course
Penn State Extension is offering a new online course, Starting a Farm: Is Farming Right for You?, for individuals looking for a second career, seeking to turn a hobby into a business or working to develop a business idea.
The course covers an array of agricultural principles that will lay groundwork in developing a feasibility study to evaluate the development of a successful farm or agricultural business. These topics include how to evaluate your personal, financial, and physical resources; perform market research to determine if “your dream” is possible, and refine and define business goals.
Participants will earn a certificate of completion upon passing the course.
For the month of August, this course will be offered at a 50% discounted rate. To learn more and register, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/.
* * *
New course talks business transitions
Penn State Extension is offering a new online course, Business Exit Strategy, to assist business owners in making financial and personal decisions when it comes to the business transition process.
This course covers an array of principles that will lay groundwork in selling, transitioning, or liquidating a business Participants will earn a certificate of completion upon passing the course. For the month of August, this course will be offered at a 50% discounted rate. To learn more and register, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/.
* * *
Library set to hold
Fill a Bag Sale
The West Newton Library will hold a $5 Fill a Bag Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 3 in the parking lot of the library, 124 Water St., West Newton. Masks are mandatory.
The sale will feature cookbooks, children’s books, adult hardcover and paperback books, non-fiction, biographies, audio tapes and DVDs.
The library is accepting donations for the sale from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, noon to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
The library also sell books inside Gary’s Chuck Wagon Restaurant, S. Second St., West Newton.
In case of inclement weather, the sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct 10.
* * *
Discount general admission at CSC
Visitors to the Carnegie Science Center, Pittsburgh, are eligible to receive $5 off general admission tickets from Monday, Aug. 24, through Friday, Aug. 28.
The center said visitors will be able to “go on a walking tour in the world-renowned Miniature Railroad & Village, climb aboard a real Cold War-era Submarine, see science come to life in a live demonstration theater show, interact with four floors of engaging exhibits, and discover the physics behind physical activities in Highmark SportsWorks – all included with a general admission visit.”
With the center’s reopening, visitors can expect new health and safety measures including regular cleaning of commonly touched surfaces and hand sanitizer stations to ensure that visits are fun, educational, and safe.
The discount is automatically applied at checkout and can be accessed online. For more information, visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org or call 412.237.3400.
* * *
