SVC virtual Get Acquainted Day June 13
St. Vincent College will hold a virtual Get Acquainted Day for prospective students at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13.
Conducted as a webinar via Zoom, the event will include remarks from SVC president the Rev. Paul R. Taylor, OSB, dean of admission Heather Kabala and vice president for academic affairs Dr. John Smetanka.
The event will also feature information on the admission and financial aid processes from college admission counselors, roundtable discussions with current students and alumni, and a question-and-answer session that will allow participants to submit questions online to be answered during the live stream.
Prospective students are also invited to take a special virtual tour of the St. Vincent College campus, available online at www.stvincent.edu/visit.
Registration for the upcoming Get Acquainted Day is available at www.stvincent.edu/GAD. For more details, contact admission@stvincent.edu.
* * *
515 auxiliary meeting halted
The Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 American Legion Auxiliary meeting scheduled for June 8 has been canceled until further notice due because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and American Legion Auxiliary Department of Pennsylvania orders, spokesman Gary Greenawalt said. He added that meetings may resume in September.
* * *
Latrobe AARP halts meeting
The officers of Latrobe AARP have canceled the scheduled June 15 meeting at Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515, spokesman Bill Fromme said.
Fromme added that a future meeting date will be “decided depending on the coronavirus pandemic improvements on public health.”
* * *
