The Conemaugh School of Nursing and Allied Health Programs will host an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, at the School of Nursing building, located at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Johnstown.
The event is open to anyone aspiring to be a future healthcare worker. All participants will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing.
In addition to the School of Nursing, attendees will also learn more about other Allied Health Programs available at Conemaugh, including the School of Radiologic Technology, School of Surgical Technology, School of Medical Laboratory Science, School of Histotechnology and School of Emergency Medical Services.
Attendees will also be able to see a human-patient simulation, view actual patient slides under a microscope, perform histological stains on brain tissue, view a simulation operating room, operate a mobile X-ray machine and view a demonstration of emergency medical services equipment.
To RSVP or learn more about the event, call Marlene Henry at 814-534-5844 or email mhenry@conemaugh.org.
* * *
Derry First United Methodist Church, 311 North Ligonier St., Derry Borough, will host a takeout-only Swiss steak dinner on April 10. Pickup time is from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
The meal will include a Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, rolls and cake. The cost of the meal is $12.
The church will be be taking pre-orders starting at 9 a.m. Monday, March 29, through April 3. To place an order, call the church office at 724-694-8333 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday.
* * *
The Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP will hold a multi-family yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, in its human service building, 1011 Old Salem Road, Greensburg.
Those in attendance are asked to social distance and wear a mask.
For more details, call 724-691-2925.
* * *
A virtual divorce workshop for women will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27, via video conference.
Event organizers said the workshop will “provide education and information on the legal and financial issues associated with divorce. Divorce can be confusing, challenging and devastating on every level. This workshop will arm you with the knowledge and understanding needed to navigate the divorce process and to save time and money.”
Cost is $15 per person and pre-registration is required by March 25.
For more details or to pre-register, contact Donna Cheswick at 724-493-9695. Once registered, online instructions will be emailed.
* * *
Free clothing is available at the Shepherd Shop in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe.
The church asks that interested individuals call the office at 724-537-4450 to schedule a time to come and “shop” independently for their needs. Masks are required.
* * *
A virtual “Seven Years’ War Symposium,” the gathering of international scholars, will be hosted by Fort Ligonier from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27.
The theme, “The Global Art of War,” will feature speakers from across the country who will present an array of topics such as immigration, military material culture and the British Navy.
Access link will be sent prior to the event. The presentations will be pre-recorded and released a week before the panel discussion.
Speakers include: Jonathan Abel, Ph.D., “The Military Enlightenment”; Daniel A. Baugh, Ph.D., “Naval capability, protection of trade, and the financing of 18th-century wars”; Matthew Keagle, Ph.D., “Un empire de choses militaires: Sourcing the French Army”; Sascha Möbius, Ph.D., “The Prussian Army in the Seven Years War”; and Jack Weaver, A Poor Lieutenant: Military Service, Immigration, and Patronage in Eighteenth Century America.”
For additional information and the cost, call 724-238-9701 or visit https://www.fortligonier.org/event/seven-years-war-symposium-the-soldier/.
* * *
