Latrobe Art Center, 819 Ligonier St., Latrobe, will hold its Open Show opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 13.
The center received more than 200 submissions from artists of all ages and skill levels. The works are currently on view at the art center and will be displayed through June 5.
Starting this week, select works will be accessible for viewing online at https://www.latrobeartcenter.org/2021-open-show.
Awards for all artist categories will be distributed at the reception at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday. The ceremony will also be livestreamed via Facebook for those unable to attend the in-person gathering.
An outdoor flea market will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown. Cost is $10 for a pre-paid reserved space, with setup slated from 6:30 to 7:45 a.m. To reserve a spot, call Pat at 724-238-2630. Food will be available in the center’s kitchen.
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Make sure day, date, names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
