19 Oak Street in Latrobe, also known as St. Stephen’s AME Church, is taking food orders through today, May 10, to be picked up or delivered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15.
Home-baked breads will be available for $3 apiece, with orange marmalade, strawberry and cheddar garlic flavors available. The sampler, featuring three quarters of each flavored bread of the month, is also available for $3.
A new item is the church’s meatloaf dinner, which includes a portion of homemade meatloaf, a container of homemade gravy, and sides of green beans and mashed potatoes. The meal is $6 and available for pre-order only.
Homemade soups are $2 per pint (16 ounces), with stuffed cabbage, chicken noodle vegetable and french onion soups available. Regular chili and Dad’s smokehouse chili will also be sold. Additionally, the church is offering a community spaghetti lunch. The meal is $1 and includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad and a roll. Pre-orders are not required for the lunch.
To place an order for the food items, call 724-797-8030 by today, May 10.
* * *
St. James Parish, New Alexandria, will host an outdoor craft and vendor show on the church grounds from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15. There will be food on grounds along with a Chinese auction.
Contact Angel Gillott at 724-787-2240 or email angelgillott2@gmail.com to register and obtain vendor information.
Masks are required and all COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed at the event.
* * *
Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street, Derry Borough, will host a takeout-only ham dinner beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15.
The menu includes ham, macaroni and cheese, green beans, applesauce, roll and butter and dessert. Cost is $10 per meal.
The meal is takeout only. Pickup will be located at the entrance of Fellowship Hall near the garage and kitchen entrance.
* * *
Discover what your items at worth at an antique appraisal event hosted by the Delmont Historical Preservation Society from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at the Delmont Public Library, 75 School St., Delmont.
Melissa Herman of Salem Antiquities will serve as guest appraiser with estimates of value for your items. The fee for an appraisal of an individual item is $10 and $15 for the appraisal of two items.
All items must be able to be hand-carried to the event, however, large items may be appraised from detailed photos of identifiable makers’ marks, company name or dates of manufacture.
To schedule an appraisal time slot for your items, call Vicki Walters at 724-468-8594, text her at 724-420-4455 or message the Delmont Historical Preservation Society’s Facebook page by Wednesday, May 12. When scheduling your appraisal appointment, notify which items you will be bringing on appraisal day.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.