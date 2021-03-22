Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) will hold three virtual open house sessions via Zoom at 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, March 23-25.
Students and their families are invited to learn more about Westmoreland during one of these interactive sessions. These virtual sessions will include information on Westmoreland’s 100-plus programs of study, student clubs and organizations, financial aid and offer participants the opportunity to ask questions.
Prospective students can access any of the virtual open houses by visiting westmoreland.edu/openhouse and clicking on the desired date to attend via Zoom.
For more information, contact infocenter@westmoreland.edu or 724-925-4000.
* * *
A special concert will be held starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, in New Alexandria United Methodist Church, 106 Washington St., New Alexandria.
Dan Schall of Dan Schall Ministries in Zielienople will sing and play guitar accompaniment. A free will offering will be taken, and his CDs will be available to purchase at the concert.
Masks are to be worn by all in attendance.
* * *
Holy Family Catholic Church will hold a free takeout dinner on Wednesday, March 24.
The meal will include a pulled pork sandwich, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw and cake.
Pickup begins at 5 p.m. and lasts until at least 175 meals have been served. Pickup will be along Ligonier Street in front of the church. The church asks “you to please line up on Ligonier Street only to not interfere with traffic flow.”
Donations to help with meal costs may be sent to the Holy Family parish office.
* * *
American Legion Post 982 Auxiliary will host its last Lenten fish fry from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, at the post home, 158 American Legion Road, Unity Township (Pipetown).
Orders can be placed in advance by calling 724-423-9284. Orders will be available for takeout, curbside or eat-in for members.
The fish dinners include a 10-ounce beer battered haddock fillet with french fries and cole slaw for $10. Sandwiches are $8 apiece and sides can be purchased separately and include pierogies, hush puppies, homemade haluski, crab cakes and peel and eat shrimp.
All proceeds from the auxiliary’s Lenten fish fries provide funds for community resources, events, donations and more.
* * *
The Easter bunny is coming to Unity Township for a special drive-thru event at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at the township municipal building, 154 Beatty County Road.
Children in attendance will be able to wave to the Easter Bunny from the car and will receive a holiday treat. Treats are limited to the first 300 kids, ages 12 and under.
For more information, call 724-539-2546.
* * *
The New Alexandria Public Library is sponsoring its annual health awareness screening, as multiphasic blood testing will be held from 7 to 10 a.m. March 27 at the New Alexandria Public Library, Keystone Plaza, New Alexandria.
The blood testing, which is being performed by PAS Medical Laboratory, will cover 39 tests for $45. Optional tests are also available, along with specials for women and men at $140 apiece. Individuals taking the blood tests must fast from food for 10 hours and alcohol for 24 hours.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 1-800-524-3414. Walk-ins are welcome.
* * *
Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St., Latrobe, will hold its 11th annual Community Easter Egg Hunt starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27. Activities include an egg hunt, prizes and a picture with the Easter bunny.
“Come and bring a friend,” the church said.
* * *
The YWCA of Westmoreland County will offer the free program New Choices starting April 7.
The program, the YWCA notes, is intended “for women and men currently looking for a job or preparing to return to work.”
For more information, call the YWCA at 724-834-9390 or visit www.ywcawestmoreland.org.
* * *
The Pittsburgh Opera will present its first in-city performances of Charlie Parker’s Yardbird, based on the life of legendary jazz musician, from April 10-22 at the opera’s headquarters, 2425 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh.
The opera will have live, socially-distant audiences at all six performances. All of the performances are currently sold out, but there is room on the waiting list.
The 7:30 p.m. April 16 performance will be available via a free livestream at Pittsburgh Opera’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. Patrons may sign up for the livestream at pittsburghopera.org/YardbirdRSVP to both receive a reminder email before the broadcast with links to view the livestream and to unlock premium content, including the official program book and the pre-opera talk podcast.
* * *
