Area children are encouraged to test their skills in the Latrobe Ninja Warrior competition on Friday, May 21 (with a May 22 rain date).
The competition will be held for ages 7 to 9 at 5:30 p.m. May 21 and 7 p.m. for ages 10 to 12 at Playland II in Latrobe. Cost is $10 per child.
The competition will consist of two rounds, qualifying and finals. Winners will be determined by who pushes the “button” the fastest. Participants are asked to check in 20 minutes prior to start.
Each ninja is guaranteed two runs.
Visit www.latroberecretion.org to register.
* * *
Meatloaf dinners will be available for pickup from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 21, in Waterford United Methodist Church, Route 271.
The dinners will be takeout only. There will be no phone orders, as you must come to the church to place and pickup orders.
The menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, apple sauce, dinner roll and dessert. Cost is a donation of $9 for adults and $4 for children ages 3 to 10.
For additional information, call Donna at 724-238-6834.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.