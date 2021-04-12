Latrobe Presbyterian Church, 428 Main St., Latrobe, is hosting an American Red Cross blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. today, April 12, in the lower level fellowship hall. If you have been vaccinated for COVID-19, please be prepared to disclose which vaccine you received to Red Cross employees.
Appointments are preferred; walk-ins may have a longer wait. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code “Latrobe” or call (1-800-RED-CROSS).
All blood donations are currently being tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Donations collected may now help current coronavirus patients battling the virus. Masks are required.
When donors race to give through April 30, they’ll automatically be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. There will be five winners total.
* * *
Daniel P. Nolan Knights of Columbus Council No. 940 will hold its next meeting at 7:30 p.m. today, April 12, in the council home in Loyalhanna. All members in good standing are urged to attend and participate. Refreshments will be served after the meeting. COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
