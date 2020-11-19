The Verostko Center for the Arts and the St. Vincent College Concert Series will welcome cellist Rachel Smith for the first virtual performance in the new Music at Midday series at noon on Friday, Nov. 20.
The performance will be streamed live on the St. Vincent College Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SaintVincentCollege.
Smith is a teacher and freelance performer based in Pittsburgh. In addition to teaching appointments at St. Vincent College and Carnegie Mellon University, she maintains a private studio comprised of students of all ages.
In 2019, she developed a strings program at Carlow University’s Campus Laboratory School where she teaches group classes in violin, viola and cello. She sits principal cello for the Pittsburgh Philharmonic and enjoys performing in diverse settings, ranging from weddings to musicals to recording sessions.
Her performance at St. Vincent will take place in the College’s recently opened Verostko Center for the Arts gallery in the Dale P. Latimer Library, where she will be surrounded by 17th-19th century European paintings gifted on behalf of King Ludwig I of Bavaria. She will be playing a musical sampling that includes Johann Sebastian Bach’s solo Cello Suites as well as work by Camille Saint-Saëns, Gabriel Fauré, and Antonio Vivaldi.
* * *
